Bill focused on raising taxes on gas, fuel, and tobacco heads to OK House

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A bill focused on raising taxes on gasoline, diesel fuel and tobacco is heading to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

This, after Democrats said they would refuse to pass the plan because it would not also raise the tax on oil and natural gas production. Republicans did say they would cut tax breaks for oil producers, which could save the state $50-million.

Democrats, however, said the plan would still shift the burden of fixing the $878-million budget shortfall to the state's poor.

"Does your bill not further illustrate a shifting of the tax burden from the most wealthy Oklahomans to middle-class families and the working poor as we've done for the past decade in this state?” said Rep. Eric Proctor.

The bill needs 76 votes to pass the House. That will require some Democratic votes in order to go through.

Copyrights 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.