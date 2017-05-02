Bill focused on raising taxes on gas, fuel, and tobacco heads to - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bill focused on raising taxes on gas, fuel, and tobacco heads to OK House

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A bill focused on raising taxes on gasoline, diesel fuel and tobacco is heading to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

This, after Democrats said they would refuse to pass the plan because it would not also raise the tax on oil and natural gas production. Republicans did say they would cut tax breaks for oil producers, which could save the state $50-million.

Democrats, however, said the plan would still shift the burden of fixing the $878-million budget shortfall to the state's poor.

"Does your bill not further illustrate a shifting of the tax burden from the most wealthy Oklahomans to middle-class families and the working poor as we've done for the past decade in this state?” said Rep. Eric Proctor.

The bill needs 76 votes to pass the House. That will require some Democratic votes in order to go through.

Copyrights 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:24:50 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly