Representative Osborn answers questions from the community

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon with Representative Leslie Osborn, the House Chairwoman of Appropriations, who will hold a question and answer session at 11:30 a.m. on May 12 at the Lawton Country Club.

Representatives John Montgomery and Rande Worthen will present Representative Osborn at the event. The floor will be open to questions from attendees.

“We are excited to have Representative Osborn come to speak with our community,” said Debra Welch, President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “There are many members of our community are very concerned about the State’s budget. This is an opportunity to hear directly from State Leaders about the process.”

The event will give attendees the chance to ask questions related to the budget for the State of Oklahoma.

“This is a unique opportunity to sit down with one of our representatives and ask questions,” said Mark Brace, Chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “The state budget is a hot topic of conversation and this gives our community the chance to get answers to any questions they may have.”

The luncheon is open to the public. General admission ticket prices are $25. If you are interested in registering you can go online to lawtonfortsillchamber.com, or call 580-355-3541.

