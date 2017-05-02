4 charged in the shooting death of OU student

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Four people have now been charged with murder, for the shooting death of a University of Oklahoma student.

Tyrek Turner, Armani Morgan, James Smith and Cody Turbeville have all been booked into the Cleveland County Jail. All are charged with first-degree murder.

Two of them are juveniles - but their information was released since they are being charged as adults. Nathaniel Ewing, 20, was shot and killed outside a Norman apartment complex in a robbery gone wrong.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.