4 charged in the shooting death of OU student

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Four people have now been charged with murder, for the shooting death of a University of Oklahoma student.

Tyrek Turner, Armani Morgan, James Smith and Cody Turbeville have all been booked into the Cleveland County Jail. All are charged with first-degree murder.

Two of them are juveniles - but their information was released since they are being charged as adults.  Nathaniel Ewing, 20, was shot and killed outside a Norman apartment complex in a robbery gone wrong.

