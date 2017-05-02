Audition your skills for the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you think you have what it takes to win a talent show, auditions are soon!

Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Class 27 is hosting the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase on June 17th but they are looking for talented Oklahoman's to be in the show!

The Talent Show will highlight the talent of performers in music, dance, drama, and more. Auditions are open to anyone in the Southwest Oklahoma area and provides an opportunity for people to pursue their dreams.



“We're looking for all sorts of talent so they can audition to bring a spotlight to our local talent because I know SWOK has plenty of it," said Albert Rivas.



Auditions will be held May 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and May 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lawton Community Theatre. There's a $30 fee to audition.

Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

