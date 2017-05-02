Audition your skills for the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Audition your skills for the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you think you have what it takes to win a talent show, auditions are soon!

Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Class 27 is hosting the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase on June 17th but they are looking for talented Oklahoman's to be in the show!

The Talent Show will highlight the talent of performers in music, dance, drama, and more. Auditions are open to anyone in the Southwest Oklahoma area and provides an opportunity for people to pursue their dreams.

“We're looking for all sorts of talent so they can audition to bring a spotlight to our local talent because I know SWOK has plenty of it," said Albert Rivas.

Auditions will be held May 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and May 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lawton Community Theatre. There's a $30 fee to audition.

Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:24:50 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly