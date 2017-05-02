US Labor Department urges residential construction companies in - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

US Labor Department urges residential construction companies in Oklahoma to complete prevailing wage survey

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is conducting a survey of residential construction projects in metropolitan Oklahoma counties to help establish prevailing wage rates as required under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts. 

“Participation in the survey is crucial to the process, and should reflect the wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where they work. We need the full participation of Oklahoma’s construction industry community,” said Betty Campbell, the Wage and Hour Division’s Southwest regional administrator.

The 18 counties covered in the survey are: Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Participants may complete the survey online at http://www.dol.gov/whd/programs/dbra/wd10/index.htm.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:24:50 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly