US Labor Department urges residential construction companies in Oklahoma to complete prevailing wage survey

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is conducting a survey of residential construction projects in metropolitan Oklahoma counties to help establish prevailing wage rates as required under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts.

“Participation in the survey is crucial to the process, and should reflect the wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where they work. We need the full participation of Oklahoma’s construction industry community,” said Betty Campbell, the Wage and Hour Division’s Southwest regional administrator.

The 18 counties covered in the survey are: Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Participants may complete the survey online at http://www.dol.gov/whd/programs/dbra/wd10/index.htm.

