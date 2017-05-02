Fort Sill names 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- After a week of intense competition, Fort Sill has announced Sergeant First Class James Calfa as its 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year.

Sergeant Calfa learned that he won the title in a ceremony on post this morning. He says the announcement came as a shock. Calfa joined the Army 12 years ago and has gone through three deployments. He says he's not sure what set him apart from the other 8 competitors, but he credits them for helping him get through the grueling course.

"It wouldn't have been that good a competition without the other drill sergeants. The other 8 drill sergeants in the competition. It was the fact that competition was so good that kept me going and kept me giving 100 percent," Sergeant First Class James Calfa, with the Delta First Battalion 79th Field Artillery.

From here, he will move on to the Army-wide competition. That will be held later this year at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

