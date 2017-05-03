Girl wounded in 2007 shooting dies, case now a homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Girl wounded in 2007 shooting dies, case now a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a girl who was nearly 9-months-old when she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City more than 10 years ago has died and the case is now considered a homicide.

Police said Tuesday that Isjanna McKay James died Saturday at a long-term care facility where she was taken from a hospital after being injured in the Feb. 26, 2007, shooting at a home in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officer Travis Vernier says the state medical examiner ruled the girl died of injuries she suffered in the shooting. Vernier says three other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Vernier said there have been no arrests in the shooting and investigators are now reviewing evidence in the case.

