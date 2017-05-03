LPD investigating after man shot overnight - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD investigating after man shot overnight

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 Wednesday morning police responded to reports of a man who had been shot. When they arrived in the area of 15th and Taft, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say that he had been approached by an unknown man who asked for his money. The victim then ended up being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Lawton police are still looking for the suspect.

