OK lawmakers suggest selling Grand River Dam Authority to fill h - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK lawmakers suggest selling Grand River Dam Authority to fill hole in state’s budget hole

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
VINITA, OK (KSWO)- Some Oklahoma lawmakers are suggesting the state sell the Grand River Dam Authority in Vinita in order to help with the state's budget hole.

The GRDA is funded by selling electricity and water, so tax dollars do not go to it.
Some lawmakers say selling it could generate 1-billion dollars, enough to balance the state budget.

Others say it plays a crucial role in managing utility rates in the northeast part of the state.
"It's not the right plan. It's just a bad idea to sell GRDA and raise utility rates for our citizens in northeast Oklahoma," said Rep. Scott Inman.

Former governor David Walters said the state should go ahead and sell it, arguing that it would be better in the private sector.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

