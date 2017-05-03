Warrant Issued for Fourth Suspect in Guthrie Homicide Case

GUTHRIE, OK (KSWO)- Jashawn Bracey Perry is wanted in the shooting death of Joey Angelo last month outside a Guthrie home. A first degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is the fourth suspect in the murder case.

Perry is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. His last known address is in Midwest City.

OSBI special agents believe Perry is armed and very dangerous, knowing he is wanted for first degree murder. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017, the Guthrie Police Department, or call 911.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.