Warrant Issued for Fourth Suspect in Guthrie Homicide Case

GUTHRIE, OK (KSWO)- Jashawn Bracey Perry is wanted in the shooting death of Joey Angelo last month outside a Guthrie home. A first degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is the fourth suspect in the murder case.
Perry is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. His last known address is in Midwest City.
OSBI special agents believe Perry is armed and very dangerous, knowing he is wanted for first degree murder. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017, the Guthrie Police Department, or call 911.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.