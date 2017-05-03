OSBI investigates hit and run involving a child in Westville - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI investigates hit and run involving a child in Westville

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WESTVILLE, OK (KSWO)- Westville Police Department requested OSBI special agents assist with a hit and run that occurred Monday evening. On May 2nd, a 12-year-old girl was hit by a motorist as she walked with a friend.

The motorist left the scene. The girl was transported to a Little Rock hospital in grave condition. The Westville Police Department quickly identified the driver of the vehicle and arrested him for suspicion of DUI.

