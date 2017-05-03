Altus Police Department awarded Law Enforcement Accreditation St - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus Police Department awarded Law Enforcement Accreditation Status by OACP

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department has been recognized and awarded Law Enforcement Accreditation Status by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG).

"This was not an easy task and few law enforcement agencies from across the state have achieved Law Enforcement Accreditation. This has been a project in the making for several months and I am extremely proud of every member of the Altus Police Department for building, creating and producing an environment of professionalism within the Altus police department to better serve the citizens of Altus,” said Chief Tim Murphy.

A site team, comprised of Law Enforcement Professionals from around the state, conducted an internal agency review of departmental policies, procedures, facilities, operations, use of force, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management and other administrative, patrol and investigative operations. It was their unanimous opinion that the Altus Police Department meets or exceeds the standards for Accreditation as set forth by the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

