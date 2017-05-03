1 man shot to death, 2nd critically wounded in Oklahoma City - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

1 man shot to death, 2nd critically wounded in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say one man has been found shot to death and a second man critically wounded in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the body of 24-year-old Humberto Melendez was found shortly before midnight Tuesday in an intersection and the second man was found wounded in a vehicle in the intersection.

Police say the second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say it isn't known what led to the shooting and that no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:23 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • 'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.
    •   
Powered by Frankly