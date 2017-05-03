1 man shot to death, 2nd critically wounded in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say one man has been found shot to death and a second man critically wounded in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the body of 24-year-old Humberto Melendez was found shortly before midnight Tuesday in an intersection and the second man was found wounded in a vehicle in the intersection.

Police say the second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say it isn't known what led to the shooting and that no arrests have been made.

