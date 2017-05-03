Senate to vote on pro ticket fees

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A bill to impose a fee on tickets on professional sporting events in Oklahoma is heading to the state Senate.
It passed the state House by a vote of 69 to 20. The bill would impose a $1 fee on tickets less than $50, and a $2 fee for tickets $50 or more.
Opponents say it just adds to the burden of working-class families.
"It's hard really to sit through these over and over again when this is clearly a tax. And I hope this body would have a little more integrity, because we're talking about taxing people,” said Rep. Regina Goodwin.
This would apply to professional sporting events and not college or high school games. The bill's author says it would raise about $2.6 million in the next year.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.