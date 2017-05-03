Senate to vote on pro ticket fees

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A bill to impose a fee on tickets on professional sporting events in Oklahoma is heading to the state Senate.

It passed the state House by a vote of 69 to 20. The bill would impose a $1 fee on tickets less than $50, and a $2 fee for tickets $50 or more.

Opponents say it just adds to the burden of working-class families.

"It's hard really to sit through these over and over again when this is clearly a tax. And I hope this body would have a little more integrity, because we're talking about taxing people,” said Rep. Regina Goodwin.



This would apply to professional sporting events and not college or high school games. The bill's author says it would raise about $2.6 million in the next year.

