'Point, Don't Shoot' bill allows person to draw their weapon in self-defense

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A controversial bill is making its way through the Oklahoma statehouse that would allow someone to legally draw a gun if they felt their life was in danger.
Senate Bill 40, also called the 'Point, Don't Shoot' bill, would allow someone to point a weapon at a person in self-defense or to stop a forcible felony.
Some critics, however, feel that the bill would lead to people drawing weapons indiscriminately.
"This does not give you the ability to draw a gun because you suspect foul play and point a gun at somebody. This still falls under the category of you must be in fear of your life and safety to draw that firearm,” said Eric Fuson, the manager of 2A Shooting Center.
"If people would understand what happens at the business end of a firearm. Then they'll start to grasp the concept of 'don't point it unless you are absolutely certain you have a threat,” said Officer Walter Evans.
The bill passed the Oklahoma House by an 82-8 vote. It's waiting on a Senate vote before heading to Governor Fallin's desk.
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.
