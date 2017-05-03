Oklahoma 2nd grade teacher arrested with drugs at school - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma 2nd grade teacher arrested with drugs at school

Megan Nicole Sloan Megan Nicole Sloan

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma 2nd grade teacher has been arrested at school on drug and embezzlement complaints and police say drugs and syringes were found in her purse.

Police in Sapulpa told reporters that officers were called after the teacher left a social media account open on another teacher's computer and the second teacher found a conversation in which the suspect discussed using and selling heroin and pawning school-owned items.

Police say officers found syringes in her purse, including one containing suspected heroin, and her purse tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and a drug used to treat opioid addiction. Police say she also is suspected of selling school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.

Online records show the woman remains jailed, but has not been formally charged.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

