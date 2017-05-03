Minors can no longer use tanning beds in OK

OK (KSWO)- It is now illegal for minors to use indoor tanning beds in the state of Oklahoma. Governor Fallin signed the bill into law yesterday.

The co-author of the bill Senator Ervin Yen says while about a dozen other states allow tanning with parental consent for minors that's not enough.

Last week, Senate Bill 765 passed the House of Representatives 57 to 35... sending it to Fallin's desk for her signature. Lawmakers are trying to cut down on skin cancer, premature aging of the skin and other health risks associated with tanning.

