Despite executive session, Perry School Board makes no decision regarding superintendent’s employment

PERRY, OK (KWTV)- Last night, the Perry School Board went into executive session for two hours but made no decision in regards to the district's superintendent.

The Perry School Board discussed legal issues and the possible resignation of Superintendent Scott Chenoweth, but they did not take a vote. Chenoweth has been on paid suspension since February 13.

This stems from a former teaching aide, Arnold Cowen, who is charged with 22 felony sex crimes. The principal, Kenda Miller, and the teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, both resigned after they were accused of failing to report the sex child crimes.

