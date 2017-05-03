ODOT road and bridge projects may be placed on hold due to budget shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said as many as 80 road and bridge project could be on hold in the wake of a possible $251 million budget shortfall.

“We are going to review the projects that we have started and determined which ones are viable to responsibly stop if necessary,” said ODOT Executive Director Mike Patterson.

Around 20 new projects won't even begin.

Information provided by KWTV.