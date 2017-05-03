OGS looks to oil and gas leaders to provide more seismographs

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KWTV)- Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Dr. Jeremy Boak hopes to expand the number of state-owned seismographs from 24 to 60 in the next few years to give researchers a better understanding of where the most seismic activity in the state occurs.

OGS said they are looking for help from oil and gas leaders or from federal grants to supply the seismographs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, some of the nation's largest oil hubs in Oklahoma, including the Cushing oil hub, could be at risk if the shaking doesn't stop. The oil hub in Cushing, OK is considered critical infrastructure and damage to it could be considered a matter of national security.

Information provided by KWTV.