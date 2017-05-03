OGS looks to oil and gas leaders to provide more seismographs

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KWTV)- Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Dr. Jeremy Boak hopes to expand the number of state-owned seismographs from 24 to 60 in the next few years to give researchers a better understanding of where the most seismic activity in the state occurs.
OGS said they are looking for help from oil and gas leaders or from federal grants to supply the seismographs.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, some of the nation's largest oil hubs in Oklahoma, including the Cushing oil hub, could be at risk if the shaking doesn't stop. The oil hub in Cushing, OK is considered critical infrastructure and damage to it could be considered a matter of national security.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.