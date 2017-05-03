Win Free Whataburger for a Year and $500 Ticketmaster Gift Card - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Win Free Whataburger for a Year and $500 Ticketmaster Gift Card for Epic Whataburger Poetry #BurgerVerseContest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(KSWO) – May is National Burger Month and Whataburger is calling fans to participate in the #BurgerVerseContest poetry contest. Submit your best Whataburger poetry for the chance to win a moment of fame, free Whataburger for a Year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.

Beginning May 3, fans and poets alike can share their Whataburger-inspired poems (70 words max) on Whataburger's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. Poems are judged based on originality and tone. All submissions must: mention Whataburger or a Whataburger menu item, be composed of 70 words or less, not include profanity and not mention other companies.

Each week, Whataburger will share three of the best poems as Whataburger-branded graphics on their social media channels and ask fans to vote for their favorite. Each weekly winner will receive free Whataburger for a Year and a $500 gift card to Ticketmaster so winners can select concert tickets of their choice.

Visit Whataburger.com for full contest rules and more information

