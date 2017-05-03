UPDATE: All lanes of I-44 are back open after multiple vehicle accidents

UPDATE 4:10 - All lanes of I-44 are back open

UPDATE: 3:00 - A second accident has occurred approximately 2 miles south of the original accident at MM50.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a vehicle accident on I-44.

Traffic near mile marker 50 just south of Elgin was brought to a stop after the accident which happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

According to radio traffic, at least one vehicle was rolled over in the crash. One person was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical, their condition is unknown at this time.

