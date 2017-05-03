Funeral for former Cache Fire Chief will be held May 4th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Funeral for former Cache Fire Chief will be held May 4th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- Former Cache Fire Chief, Gary Don Jackson has passed away. He was 64-years-old when he passed just two days ago.

Gary Don Jackson was born on February 27th, 1953 here in Lawton. He grew up in Cache and graduated from Cache High School in 1972. He served on the Cache Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years. He was also a fireman at Altus Air Force Base. He enjoyed the outdoors, working cattle, roping, and hunting.

Retired Fire Chief Dale Winham said that he was truly happy when fighting fires.

“He was a very good, knowledgeable, and very well certified firefighter. He handled fires extremely well, loved to handle fires in emergencies, and really thrived with the Cache Fire Department. That’s what he lived for.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cache Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Gary Don Jackson. His funeral will be tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. at the Fire Department.

