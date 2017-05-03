Fires Conference draws military leaders to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -Hundreds of people from all over the world are meeting on Fort Sill this week for the annual Fires Conference. It's a chance for them to see some of the latest military technology up close, and get a sense of how that firepower fits into the overall mission of today's Army. Speakers from around the globe are giving presentations and holding panel discussions. Vendors are also on post showing off everything from radar technology to missile defense.

Fort Sill's Commanding General talks about what the conference means for the Army and for the Lawton area.

Leaders from across the Army's field and air defense artillery branches are at Ft. Sill this week putting their heads together to determine how to integrate this new technology and coordinate its use between all branches of the Army.

"I think that mirrors the increased emphasis in our Army on generating the capabilities we need within the fires forces to contend with those threats that are emerging around the globe," said Major General Brian McKiernan, Commanding General Fire Center of Excellence.



Commander McKiernan says attendance at this year's conference is the best it's ever been, including over 40 industry partners.



Each year, attendees at the Fires conference learn more about the value of the field artillery to the entire Army's mission.



"My eyes have been opened," said attendee. "If somebody isn't looking at this thing and developing now, investing now in the material organizations and the doctrine and the policy changes that need to occur now, then we will not make or compete in a future environment."



Commander McKiernan says Fort Sill's role is crucial, and hosting the conference is a big deal for the entire Lawton Ft Sill community.



"We remain a vital part of the defense of this nation and so we enjoy a great relationship with the local community and with our industry partners around the world and so I would just say know that we are working hard to preserve the fighting strength of our army and provide for a great defense for our nation," said Commander McKiernan.