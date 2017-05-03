Class 6A-2A Regional Baseball Scores (Updated Saturday) - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Class 6A-2A Regional Baseball Scores (Updated Saturday)

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

CLASS 6A

Thursday

Westmoore def Lawton High 17-2

Wednesday

Lawton High def Westmoore 2-1

Edmond Santa Fe def Lawton High 7-0

CLASS 5A

Friday

Eisenhower def Woodward 9-7

MacArthur def Eisenhower 11-9, MacArthur Regional Champs

Piedmont def Duncan 6-0

Thursday

Woodward def Eisenhower 14-4

Eisenhower def MacArthur 7-5

MacArthur def Woodward 15-4

Duncan def Guymon 5-0

Duncan def Piedmont 6-0

Altus def Del City 15-5

Shawnee def Altus 13-3

Wednesday

Altus def Del City 9-5

Shawnee def Altus 6-4 in 10 innings

CLASS 4A

Friday

Cache def Elgin 1-0

Weatherford def Cache 15-1

Thursday

Elgin def Cache 2-0

Weatherford def Elgin 3-1

Cache def McLoud 3-0

CLASS 3A

Friday

Marlow def Lindsay 21-9, Marlow Regional Champs

Thursday

Marlow def Dickson 14-4

Marlow def Kingston 12-4

CLASS 2A

Friday

Dale def Mangum 11-0

Thursday

Mangum def Dale 7-4

Mangum def Tonkawa 7-6

Calera def Frederick 14-0

Haworth def Frederick 13-3

Latta def Apache 3-1

Christian Heritage def Apache 7-1

Powered by Frankly