Residents prepare for National Day of Prayer

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Dozens of Lawton residents are preparing for the National Day of Prayer.

On Thursday, May 3, residents will gather in the City Hall Banquet Room for a series of prayer sessions, starting with an early morning prayer breakfast focusing on intense worship.

At noon, attendees will pray together for the well-being of the whole city, and in the evening things will slow down as worshipers listen and meditate in quiet reverence.

Event Coordinator Barbara Curry says the all-day prayer is important for the city's spiritual strength, but stresses that the day is more than just praying for the city -- it's for everyone.
 

"It's for whoever wants to come, whoever needs to be healed, whoever needs to come back into the presence of God, she said. Whoever has a heart to pray for this city and this state and this nation -- that's who this is for.


The prayer breakfast begins 6:45 am.

