First Bank & Trust holds water drive for firefighters

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A local bank sponsored an interesting way to raise money for area firefighters--through a water drive.

Two of the managers from First Bank and Trust in Duncan got buckets of water dumped on them as part of the bank's water drive.



After all of the wildfires in March, the bank held the drive during April to collect bottled water and raise money for local fire departments.



With each water donation, employees could vote for who they wanted to see get drenched and they ended up with a tie between Managers Debbie Blackwell and Melanie Martin.



Despite being soaking wet, Blackwell said, “It's worth it. It's for a great cause. We're blessed to be working for this organization and we want to support our community and give back.”

Manager, Melanie Martin added, “It's a small sacrifice for us, to do this, to think about what the firefighters do every day.”

First Bank & Trust employee, Ashley Jackson, had this to say about the importance of the water drive. “They always have water on board, whether it's in the cab or on the top, especially the volunteer firefighters they don't have a lot of funds for that, we thought it'd be great.”

Between the 250 cases of bottled water they collected and cash donations, they raised about 1-thousand dollars.

