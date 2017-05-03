LPD says goodbye to retiring captain - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD says goodbye to retiring captain

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Captain for the Lawton Police Department was honored for his time on the force in a retirement ceremony at the station.

The department held the ceremony for Captain Cliff Blasengame Wednesday afternoon.


Blasengame spent 27 years on the force, working in multiple divisions.

During his time, he even had a hand in cracking some of the department's earliest computer-based cases -- before the internet really caught on.

Blasengame, a Command Sergeant Major with the Oklahoma National Guard, said he will now focus on training units heading overseas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    House to vote on health care bill Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:50 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • 'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    'Really bad' or 'catastrophic': Comey defends Clinton choice

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:39 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    •   
Powered by Frankly