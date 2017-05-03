LPD says goodbye to retiring captain

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Captain for the Lawton Police Department was honored for his time on the force in a retirement ceremony at the station.

The department held the ceremony for Captain Cliff Blasengame Wednesday afternoon.



Blasengame spent 27 years on the force, working in multiple divisions.



During his time, he even had a hand in cracking some of the department's earliest computer-based cases -- before the internet really caught on.



Blasengame, a Command Sergeant Major with the Oklahoma National Guard, said he will now focus on training units heading overseas.

