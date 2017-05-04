No injuries in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO ) - All lanes on the H-E Bailey turnpike have been re-opened after a two-car crash early Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said no one was taken to a hospital. The eastbound lanes at mile marker 105 in Grady county were closed for just under two hours after the crash around 12:30 Thursday morning. It took crews four hours to re-open the westbound lanes.
Thursday, May 4 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:05:00 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:05:00 GMT
The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion agencywide spending bill that would keep the government running pretty much...
The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion agencywide spending bill that would keep the government running pretty much as is through September.
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:56:39 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:56:39 GMT
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.