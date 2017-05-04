No injuries in Grady County crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No injuries in Grady County crash

Source RNN Source RNN

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO ) - All lanes on the H-E Bailey turnpike have been re-opened after a two-car crash early Thursday morning.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said no one was taken to a hospital.
The eastbound lanes at mile marker 105 in Grady county were closed for just under two hours after the crash around 12:30 Thursday morning.
It took crews four hours to re-open the westbound lanes.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly