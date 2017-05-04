4 OKC officers on paid leave pending excessive force investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Four Oklahoma City police officers are on paid leave as internal investigators look into claims of excessive force during an arrest.

Authorities say investigators will also review video of the arrest that was taken by a bystander. Oklahoma City television station KWTV (http://bit.ly/2pKKe0A ) reports the video shows four officers holding a man on the ground, with one officer using his knee to strike the man.

Police Capt. Paco Balderrama says the officers were monitoring a suspected drug house Tuesday night when they tried to pull over a vehicle. He says officers heard shots fired from the car, but no one was struck.

Balderrama says there's no body camera footage of the arrest because of an internal policy that allows police to shut off the devices if undercover officers are involved.

Information from: KWTV-TV, http://www.news9.com/

