Boil Advisory in effect for Mountain View due to water main break

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK (KSWO)- There is a boil advisory in effect for all of Mountain View. Due to a break in the water main, do not drink the water until otherwise notified. 

The water is currently undergoing testing. On Monday, the water main broke and affected the entire town. Water was restored on May 3rd. The boil order was issued on May 4th.

