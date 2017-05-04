Boil Advisory in effect for Mountain View due to water main break

MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK (KSWO)- There is a boil advisory in effect for all of Mountain View. Due to a break in the water main, do not drink the water until otherwise notified.

The water is currently undergoing testing. On Monday, the water main broke and affected the entire town. Water was restored on May 3rd. The boil order was issued on May 4th.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as this story develops.

