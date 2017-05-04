Mountain View water tests results say water is safe to consume - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mountain View water tests results say water is safe to consume

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MOUNTAIN VIEW, OK (KSWO)- The test results of Mountain View water following a water main break have come back. The water is safe to consume. A boil advisory was in effect for all of Mountain View. Last Monday, the water main broke and affected the entire town. Water was restored on May 3rd. The boil order was issued on May 4th.

