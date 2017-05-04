Mountain View water tests results say water is safe to consume

The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
A tractor trailer truck was struck by a locomotive while crossing the railroad tracks near the Co-Op in Elgin. There is no word on the condition of anyone involved at this time. You can count on 7News to bring you more information as it becomes available.
