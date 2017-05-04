Kiowa Casino continues Hometown Heroes event

DEVOL, OK (KSWO)- Kiowa Casino is giving a portion of gameplay to local non-profits each Wednesday in May as part of their Hometown Heroes event.
“Kiowa Casino will give a percentage of tracked game play from each Wednesday in May to local non-profits. We enjoy working with all these true Hometown Heroes and are humbled by how much they do for the area. We should all come together to show our support and help them with upgrades to equipment and shortfalls in funding they face each year,” stated Jim Laporte COO of Kiowa Casino.
Local nonprofits who will receive a portion of proceeds include American Red Cross Wichita Falls, Faith Mission, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls and the Humane Society of Wichita Falls.
The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion agencywide spending bill that would keep the government running pretty much as is through September.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
