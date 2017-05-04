Father, son owners of Oklahoma-based publisher face charges - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Father, son owners of Oklahoma-based publisher face charges

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The father and son owners of an Oklahoma publishing company have been charged with conducting fraudulent business practices.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office on Thursday filed felony charges against both Richard Tate and Ryan Tate of embezzlement, extortion by threat and racketeering and misdemeanor embezzlement.

The owners of Tate Publishing and Enterprise in Mustang were arrested Thursday morning and ordered jailed on $100,000 bond each. Court records do not list attorneys for them and a message left with Tate Publishing was not returned.

Attorney General Mike Hunter says the Tates defrauded authors and musicians across the country who contracted with them to publish their work. Hunter says money from the sales of books and music was transferred to the personal checking accounts of both Tates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House OKs GOP health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal

    House OKs GOP health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:56:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:56:06 GMT

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

    House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.

  • Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

    Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:03:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:03:46 GMT

    The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

    The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

  • Senate sends $1.1T spending bill to Trump

    Senate sends $1.1T spending bill to Trump

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:03:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:03:08 GMT
    The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion agencywide spending bill that would keep the government running pretty much...
    The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion agencywide spending bill that would keep the government running pretty much as is through September.
    •   
Powered by Frankly