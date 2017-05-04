4th Annual Dog Days is May 6th at the Lawton Farmer’s Market - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

4th Annual Dog Days is May 6th at the Lawton Farmer’s Market

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's time again for Dog Days at the Lawton Farmer's Market!

The 4th Annual Dog Days will be held this Saturday from 8 until noon. You're invited to bring your dog out for a morning of shopping and, if they need it, shots.

The Midtown Animal Hospital is offering full sets of canine vaccinations half price at $30 plus a free heartworm screening.

Also available, doggie bags you can take home if you bring a can or bag of dog food that will be donated to the Lawton Animal Shelter. And if that's not enticing enough, it will be a nice morning to grab some fresh fruits and vegetables from your local farmer.

"Come out, meet your neighbors, stroll around, meet the vendors. It's a healthy, outdoor activity and you get to shop, so win win,"  said Kathy Field with the Lawton Farmer’s Market.

There will be other canine organizations on hand for all your grooming needs. Again, Lawton Farmer's Market Dog Days is set for Saturday, May 6th and the Great Plains Coliseum from 8 until noon.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

