OSU In Search of Future Doctors To Relieve Physician Shortage in Rural Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa created Operation Orange, a summer traveling medical camp aimed at finding future doctors for rural Oklahoma.

“Operation Orange gives us the opportunity to engage high school students from rural areas and let them know that a career in medicine is an option for them,” said Kayse Shrum, D.O., President of OSU Center for Health Sciences and Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “We need doctors in rural communities. Who better to care for rural families in Oklahoma than kids from rural Oklahoma? At Operation Orange camps, when I look into the faces of these high school students, I see the solution to our physician shortage in rural Oklahoma.”

Operation Orange is a free day-long medical camp run by medical students from the Oklahoma State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. The camp will be at Cameron University on June 15th.

To find out more about the OSU Center for Health Sciences Operation Orange, contact Tanner Thompson at 918-561-1209 or visit: www.healthsciences.okstate.edu/operationorange.

