Local students were temporarily stuck on malfunctioning roller coaster at Frontier City

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Four local students were stuck on a rollercoaster at Frontier City on Thursday after it malfunctioned, stopping at the top of the track.

Students from Geronimo Elementary School were on the coaster when it suddenly stopped on the track. They were located near the back of the ride and were among the first to be rescued by park personnel.

Oklahoma City Fire had to be called in to help passengers in the front of the ride get off safely.

Students from Lawton Public Schools and Anadarko were also at the theme park but were not on the coaster when the problem occurred.

The park released a statement on the incident which read:

"Frontier City and the Oklahoma Department of Labor are conducting a thorough investigation of the Silver Bullet roller coaster after its train stalled in a safe position on the lift Thursday morning. All guests were safely evacuated by 1:15 p.m.

The Silver Bullet’s safety system reacted exactly as it was designed to do in the event that a full cycle cannot take place. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete."

In total, 19 passengers were on the train when it stalled, all were safely evacuated.

