Sterling Elementary’s highly anticipated color run is a success

STERLING, OK (KSWO)- Sterling Elementary School hosted a color run today.

Kids and parents were able to run in either a one mile or a 5K. People pay different amounts to be in the race but all that money goes back in the school. Teachers say students look forward to the run all year long.

Sterling Elementary principal Sandy Fehring said this a fun way to get the students to be active.

“This is another way of us showing the kids that its okay to get out and do some other activities… It helps promote physical fitness. We get our community involved.”

This is the second year they have done his run and they hope to continue it for many more.

