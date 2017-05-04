After Shark Tank appearance, a Duncan small business takes off

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan company is making huge strides with their all-natural cleaning products. They've landed some major accounts, and the demand is higher than ever.

We first introduced you to 'Shabby Chick' back in January when they were trying out for the TV show 'Shark Tank'. Shabby Chick develops 100% natural cleaning products.

While they tell us they have yet to hear back from 'Shark Tank', they've had a lot of other things going their way. They were recently awarded the 'SCORE champion' award from the Counselors to America's Small Business organization and they're working on a deal with the Home Shopping Network. That means their products will be aired on TV.

Shabby Chick's CEO is holding on to her goal of one-day being able to outsell 'Tide'.

“There really is not another natural laundry soap out there that works as well… I had an epiphany of how big we're going to get with all the accounts we're landing the shock of it was just overwhelming we're really gonna do this,” said Amber Malcom.

Shabby Chick says they have already started looking at other buildings to move into to hold more products. They plan to hire 10 to 15 workers between now and September to keep up high demand.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.