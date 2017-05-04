Projects selected for United Way of Stephens County Day of Caring

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Fifteen Stephens County agencies and organizations will benefit from volunteer services as part of the United Way of Stephens County annual Day of Caring.

“We couldn’t be more pleased,” Gina Flesher, chairman of the 2007 event, said. “All suggested projects that are both timely and significant and our volunteers are eager to address each one.”

Agencies included in this year’s Day of Caring are Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Charis Pregnancy Center, Christians Concerned, Christian Helping Hands, Douglass East Side Senior Citizen Center, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Little Theatre;

Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Stephens County Historical Museum, Toy Shop of Duncan, Velma Senior Citizens Center, Women’s Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.

“And it would really help us if groups or individuals would let us know early they can participate. That helps us in making certain we have enough people, in matching our projects with volunteers and in making certain we have enough water and food for our workers,” Flesher, a project veteran, said.

The Day of Caring begins Friday, May 12th in the conference room of Duncan Regional Hospital, starting at 8:00 a.m., with a continental breakfast. Project work, in two shifts, begins at 9:00 a.m. A box lunch will be served on-site around the noon hour and a goal for having all work completed by 4:00 p.m.

Among the tasks to be completed are interior and exterior painting, flower bed cleaning and planting, door replacements, storage area organization, tree and hedge trimming, stage set removal and costume organization, nature trail cleaning, general housekeeping, landscaping and parking lot improvements.

“It has in recent years been fun to watch business groups bond by working together,” Flesher said, “and we expect the same to happen this year. We all have a good time, make new friends, learn more about the agencies and leave with a sense of satisfaction that we have helped organizations that help others throughout the year.”

Volunteers can contact United Way Administrative Assistant Helen Stewart or Executive Director Ed Darling at (580) 255-3648 or at assistant@unitedwayofsc.org.

Though under different names at times, the Day of Caring program has been active in Stephens County for more than 40 years.

