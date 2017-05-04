Projects selected for United Way of Stephens County Day of Caring

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
The Lawton Public Schools Foundation hosted a special night of fun music and good food to raise money for local educators.
GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - Geronimo students went to what started out as an ordinary field trip on Thursday but it turned into a frightening day for some students when they got stranded on a roller coaster at Frontier City Amusement Park in Oklahoma City. Around 11:30 a.m. the Silver Bullet stopped after its safety system automatically shut it off. It took firefighters and employees of the park about two hours to get all 19 of the passengers down safely. Three of those 19 passengers were...
