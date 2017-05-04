Altus hosts annual All-Star Olympics

ALTUS,OK (KSWO)- Thursday, The Altus Public Schools and a handful of volunteer groups hosted their 6th annual All-Star Olympics for kids and adults with special needs.

The competitors came from several area counties to participate. Students got to participate in running events, wheelchair and roller ball races, as well as the softball throw, and long jump. There were also a variety of fun activities like pony riding, and face painting.

All-Star Olympic medalist Bailey Baker said today was a success !



"I was third place in the roller ball race! And I participated in the softball throw, and I was second place in the 50-yard dash," Baker said.

Baker said her favorite was the roller ball race where student rolled giant workout balls through an obstacle course across the finish line.

"I think I might be the fastest ball roller ever," said Baker.

Isaiah Hogan said he enjoyed showing off his gymnastic skills, and couldn't decide what his favorite event of the day was.



"Jump, balls, and pizza! And running track," Hogan said.

Stacy Ogle, with the Altus School District, is one of the many organizers who put the event together. She said their first event back in 2011 drew about 50 competitors. Today, they had 168.



"Were just very glad everyone wants to come out and participate. It's a lot of work, but its well worth it once we get out here and see how happy the kids are," Ogle said.

Ogle said students look forward to these Olympics from the first day of school. Janis and Roger Heron watched their son Dillon participate in the 50-yard dash, ball roll, and softball throw. Janis said this a special day for Dillon.



"We call this Dillons' world ! He loves it ! He absolutely loves coming out with and being with these children and getting to compete and its just so awesome ! It really is awesome," Heron said.

The Olympics wouldn't be possible without the volunteers! Riley Kinder is an Altus High School grad, who's now attending Southwestern Oklahoma State. She has been helping with this event since her junior year of high school.



"Every since I was little this is what my mom has done and this is just a great time and anything to make these kids day is worth it," Kinder said.

Ribbons were given to students who placed in first, second, or third in the events. Each participant also received a gold medal to have something to remember from the special day. Organizers said this day would not have been possible without volunteers from the Southwest Technology Center, The Altus Fire Department, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Altus Air Force Base, and the Altus High School.

