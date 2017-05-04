LPS Foundation hosts fundraiser dinner

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation hosted a special night of fun music and good food to raise money for local educators.



The foundation brought in the Yellow Rose Dinner Theater Company Thursday evening for the "Top 40's Forever" event at the Hilton Garden Inn.



Attendees were treated to dinner, as well as a musical show featuring the top songs from the 60's, 70's and 80's.



Tickets were 55 dollars per person, all proceeds going toward the grants the foundation gives to local educators.

In light of the recent budget problems plaguing Oklahoma, foundation executive director Lisa Carson said the night’s funds directly benefited student lives in Lawton.



"We want Lawton to have the best education,” she said, “because I think we can all agree that for children, quality education is one of the best gifts we can give them."



