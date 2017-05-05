Two OKC kidnapping and robbery suspects captured in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Gang Unit aided the Oklahoma City Police Department in locating wanted fugitives on May 4th. Two fugitives fleeing felony charges out of Oklahoma City were staying in an apartment complex in Lawton. Robert Cervantes and Martin Cervantes were considered armed and dangerous.

LPD officers made contact with the apartment’s tenants who were cooperative and told police both Robert and Martin Cervantes were in the apartment. The Cervantes were eventually arrested after the threat of a K-9 release.

Robert Cervantes has Oklahoma County warrants for Burglary and Possession of Firearm while on Probation, for Kidnapping, for Robbery in the First Degree, and Aggravated Assault and Battery with a $250,000 bond with full extradition to Oklahoma County. Robert Cervantes identified himself as a Gran Barrio Central (GBC) gang member.

Martin Cervantes had an Oklahoma County warrant for Kidnapping, Robbery in the First Degree, and Felony Aggravated Assault and Battery with a $250,000 bond and full extradition to Oklahoma county.

