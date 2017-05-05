LPD finds drugs, counterfeit bills, checks and fake ID cards inside of apartment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Department detectives arrested two people following the execution of a search warrant on May 4th.

Detectives found a small amount of methamphetamines, marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and numerous counterfeit bills, checks and fake identification cards inside of the apartment.

Molly Milan and Kevin Baker were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and forgery first degree. Milan also had an outstanding warrant for Forgery/Uttering.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.