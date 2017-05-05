Man pulled into rock crusher in Altus identified, passes away

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The man injured in a construction accident earlier this week just outside of Altus has passed away.

Jimmy Ray Baker, 45, worked for Beck-O enterprises based in Vernon and Grand Rose, Texas. Baker was from Houston.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on May 2nd, Altus Fire, Police and EMS were called to the 1500 block of west Broadway to rescue a male construction worker that had been caught by a rock crusher. According to authorities, Baker was working on the rock crusher, trying to clear a jam when he was pulled into it.

Jackson County EMS transported Baker to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. OSHA is still on the scene investigating and they don’t have an incident report yet.

