LPD vs LFD benefit basketball game is May 7th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The annual Lawton Police Department vs Lawton Fire Department benefit basketball game will be held Sunday, May 7th at 2:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5 and children 5 years and younger are free. The game will be held at MacArthur High School. There will be a $500 half court shot.

Proceeds support the Shop with a Cop program and The Robert G. Tahbonemah scholarship.

