The Ride to Remember Poker Run is May 6th in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On May 6th, you can raise money for a good cause through the Ride to Remember Poker Run in Lawton.

Registration starts at 9:30 in the morning. It will cost $30 per hand to register. The registration and first stop will be at the Wind River Harley Davidson. From there, riders will go to Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Smokin Joes in Rush Springs, Comanche County Kustomz in Elgin and Park Tavern in Medicine Park.

First bike out will be at 10:00 a.m., with the last at 3 in the afternoon. The event is set to conclude at the Medicine Park stage.

The Ride to Remember Poker Run to raises money for the Alzheimer's Association.

