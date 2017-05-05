Rush Springs' Summer Fest and School Farmer’s Market is May 6th

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO)- May 6th is Rush Springs' Summer Fest and School Farmer’s Market. It goes from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon at the Rush Springs School's Tech Barn, just east of the girls' softball field.

You can shop for fresh vegetables from the farmer’s market while there will be games for the family and several local vendors present.

Money raised through the event will go toward buying a green house and other equipment for the Rush Springs Tech Students Association.

