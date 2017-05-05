Trial of Blair man accused of killing ex-son-in-law ends in mistrial

A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City Monday night after losing control and crashing his bike in Lawton has been identified. Antonio Sanchez, the motorcyclist, is still in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Lawton police said the rider was headed north on Interstate Drive and was going to head west towards Southeast 7th Street when he lost control of the bike and crashed. At last report, he was in critical condition...
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
