Trial of Blair man accused of killing ex-son-in-law ends in mistrial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BLAIR, OK (KSWO) – A mistrial has been declared in the 1st-degree murder trial of Terry Drury. After 9:30 p.m. on May 15th, the judge declared a mistrial due to a split jury. According to the District Attorney, they will retry Drury at a later time. 

Terry Drury, 63, was arrested in April 2016 after he turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office claiming that he shot and killed 53-year-old Jeffrey Garrison, his ex-son-in-law.

Surveillance video shows Drury walking into the Altus Walmart minutes before the shooting to purchase a box of .410 shotgun shells. Drury later walked into the sheriff's office with a gun and said, “I need to turn myself in. I just shot Jeff Garrison in the head.”

Police found Garrison's body near East County Road 156 with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to an affidavit, investigators interviewed Drury and he again confessed to the shooting but gave two conflicting stories, neither of which were supported by evidence at the crime scene.

