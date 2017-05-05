Family of alleged OKC excessive force victim speaks out about cell phone video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man's family is speaking out after cell phone video showing Oklahoma City officers using force during an arrest was released.

We first brought you this story yesterday. The man was involved in a shooting at police and a chase afterward. When officers caught up to him, video was recorded showing them kneeing him while holding him down.

His family met yesterday with the Oklahoma County District Attorney behind closed doors, and now they're speaking out against the police officers in the video.

"No one deserves to be beat like that. He was pleading and begging for his life - and they were still beating him," said Frederick Dedrick. It was his son's assault that was caught on camera.

The family says they have reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union and have contacted a lawyer. As we told you yesterday, the four officers seen in the video have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation begins.

